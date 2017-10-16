FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish inflation will gradually fall as of year-end - cenbank governor
October 16, 2017 / 7:59 AM / 5 days ago

Turkish inflation will gradually fall as of year-end - cenbank governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank monetary policy will have a clearer impact on inflation and it will fall gradually from the end of the year, state-run Anadolu Agency on Sunday cited Central Bank Governor Murat Cetinkaya as saying.

“There has been a significant expansion in credits this year. This means that the impact of monetary policy on the economy will emerge later than in normal times,” he was quoted as saying.

The Central Bank will maintain its tight stance in monetary policy until the inflation outlook will be in line with the targets, Cetinkaya said.

Turkish consumer price inflation stood at 11.2 percent year-on-year in September. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)

