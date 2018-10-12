Deteriorating pricing behaviour in Turkey could push up inflation -cenbank governor

ISTANBUL, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Deteriorating “pricing behaviour” in Turkey has raised the country’s risk of higher inflation, even though domestic demand has weakened, central bank governor Murat Cetinkaya said in the text of a presentation on Friday.

While external demand remains strong, the slowdown in domestic demand is sharpening, the presentation text said, noting the central bank would continue to use all available instruments to pursue price stability. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Eric Meijer)