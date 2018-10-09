Turkey appoints members of economic policies committee - Official Gazette

ISTANBUL, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Turkey appointed former economy minister Nihat Zeybekci, banking watchdog chief Mehmet Ali Akben and presidential advisers Yigit Bulut and Cemil Ertem to its new presidential economic policies committee, the Official Gazette said on Tuesday.

The 10-member board also included presidential adviser Hatice Karahan and was one of nine presidential policy committees, in areas including education, science, security and health, to which President Tayyip Erdogan appointed members. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Daren Butler)