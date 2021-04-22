Turkish consumer confidence hits lowest level since December

FILE PHOTO: A woman shops as District Governor of Beyoglu Mustafa Demirelli visits a supermarket to check the measures to control the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Istanbul, Turkey October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish consumer confidence tumbled to 80.2 points in April from 86.7 in March, the country’s statistics institute said on Thursday, hitting the lowest level this year after a surge in coronavirus cases brought fresh curbs on social activities.

Before April’s fall the index had risen for three consecutive months to March, when it hit the highest level since August 2018. Confidence plunged last year as measures to combat the pandemic brought the economy to a near standstill.

A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism.