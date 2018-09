(Corrects to show Turkey will restructure ‘current credit debt’ not ‘current credit card debt’)

ISTANBUL, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Turkey will restructure “current credit debt” as part of its new economic programme, according to the presentation of Finance Minister Berat Albayrak’s new economic programme on Thursday.

The Real Estate Bank of Turkey will also be restructured, the presentation showed. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Toby Chopra)