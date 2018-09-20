Turkey to invest in pharma, energy, petrochem to reduce C/A deficit

ISTANBUL, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Turkey will prioritise investments in pharmaceuticals, energy, and petrochemicals to reduce its current account deficit, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Thursday.

Announcing the government's new three-year economic plan, Albayrak said Turkey would suspend all investment projects for which the tender process has not been finalised. He also said Turkey would revise its social insurance schemes and restructure its incentive scheme for exports.