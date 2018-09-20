FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 9:01 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Turkey to invest in pharma, energy, petrochem to reduce C/A deficit

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Turkey will prioritise investments in pharmaceuticals, energy, and petrochemicals to reduce its current account deficit, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Thursday.

Announcing the government’s new three-year economic plan, Albayrak said Turkey would suspend all investment projects for which the tender process has not been finalised. He also said Turkey would revise its social insurance schemes and restructure its incentive scheme for exports. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and David Dolan; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen)

