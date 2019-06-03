Turkey's Albayrak says he hopes for current account surplus in June

ANKARA, June 3 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Monday he hoped Turkey would post a current account surplus in June for the first time since President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party came to power nearly 17 years ago.

“God willing, we will post the first current account surplus of the AK Party government era in June and start a new era,” Albayrak said on Twitter. “We will strengthen our production and export-led economic model with steps in every area, and put the current account issue out of our agenda.”

Earlier this month, Turkey's central bank said the country's current account deficit had narrowed to $589 million in March.