Hundreds of Turkish companies emerged from protection -Albayrak

ISTANBUL, April 24 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Wednesday that the more than 750 firms who had sought protection from creditors have emerged out of the process with a total of 8 billion lira ($1.36 billion) credit restructured.

Applications to the process known locally as concordato also fell two thirds in the first quarter from the previous period, Albayrak said.

“We are taking concordatos out of our agenda with the impact of the rebalancing process and responsibility taken by our banks,” Albayrak said on Twitter.

After last year’s currency crisis - in which the lira at its worst shed as much as half its value against the U.S. dollar - distressed companies with foreign currency debt applied for a court-induced process of concordato.

The companies can get up to 23 months of protection from their creditors and freeze debt repayments under the scheme with a court ruling, and operate as normal with court-appointed trustee supervision.

Turkey’s banks actively took part in loan restructurings of the companies after the lira crisis last year but the full effects on the sector is not yet clear. ($1 = 5.8636 liras) (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)