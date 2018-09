ISTANBUL, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Turkey will restructure current credit card debt, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Thursday as he announced the country’s new medium-term economic programme.

In a presentation on the programme in Istanbul, Albayrak said the real estate bank of Turkey would be restructured. Details were not immediately available. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)