Turkish Jan private sector long-term foreign debt falls to $210.1 bln - cenbank

ANKARA, March 14 (Reuters) - The Turkish private sector’s long-term foreign debt fell to $210.1 billion in January, declining $414 million from end-2018, the central bank said on Thursday.

The bank also said the sector’s short-term loans — debt that must be paid in the next 12 months — fell by $1.5 billion to $13.8 billion in the same period.

Nearly 60 percent of Turkey’s private sector long-term debt was in U.S. dollars, with 34.7 percent in euros, 4.3 percent in Turkish liras, and 1.4 percent in other currencies, data showed. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler)