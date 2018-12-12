Bonds News
Turkish Treasury to issue foreign currency bonds to individual investors Dec. 17-21

ANKARA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Turkey will issue euro- and dollar-denominated government bonds to resident and non-resident individual investors from Dec. 17-21, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Treasury said the demand for the securities would be collected through intermediary banks, including state lender Halkbank, Is Bank, Akbank, and others.

It said the bonds would have a maturity of one year and that securities would be transferred to the bank accounts of the investors on December 28. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu)

