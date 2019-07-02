Turkey moves to raise deposit insurance limit -fund head

ISTANBUL, July 2 (Reuters) - Turkey is working on increasing the insurance limit for deposits to 150,000 Turkish lira ($26,372) from 100,000 lira, in a move aimed at attracting outside savings to banks, the head of the country’s insurance fund said.

The increase is expected to take place in September, Muhiddin Gulal, the head of Turkey’s Savings Deposit Insurance Fund, told a news conference on Tuesday.

“We have completed the preliminary discussions. We have started the efforts with the finance ministry,” Gulal said, adding that the official letters were sent to institutions such as the banking watchdog, Treasury and the central bank.

“We expect the insurance premiums as of September to be paid from the new limit.”

Deposits in Turkish banks are currently guaranteed up to 100,000 lira by the government. Gulal said the fund has 43.5 billion lira reserves from premiums paid by banks.