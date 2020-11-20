New Turkish minister says fiscal policy will support monetary policy

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - New Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said on Friday that Turkey will form fiscal policies that complement monetary policy and support macroeconomic and price stability, a day after the central bank hiked its policy rate sharply to 15%.

In a written statement Elvan, who was appointed less than two weeks ago, said the administrative capacities of all related institutions, especially financial ones, will be increased.

He added that supporting monetary policy with fiscal discipline will play a critical role in inflation expectations declining toward targets.