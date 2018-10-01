Turkey's Erdogan says will not compromise on budget discipline

ANKARA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday Turkey would not compromise on budget discipline or give up on free market rules, and aims to attract foreign investment.

In a speech at the opening of parliament Erdogan also said uncertainty caused by fluctuations in lira - which has slumped 37 percent against the dollar this year - was slowly fading but Turkey will closely monitor problems caused by inflation and interest rates. (Reporting by Gulsen Solaker, Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu Writing by Dominic Evans)