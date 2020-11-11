Erdogan says Turkey's cenbank must determine inflation policies

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a ceremony to mark the modern Turkey's founder Ataturk's death anniversary, in Ankara, Turkey November 10, 2020. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the central bank had a duty to determine policies for price stability and he believed the new governor will use tools transparently in line with the economy’s main goals.

Speaking days after replacing the central bank governor, Erdogan said in a speech that the resulting positive mood in markets showed Ankara was on the right path, adding he was determined to lower inflation to single digits.