Erdogan says fight against inflation is priority for Turkey

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, a day before a crutial central bank policy decision, that Turkey’s main priority is the fight against inflation in remarks that prompted the lira currency to rebound.
He said Turkey will maintain price and financial stability, as well as its fiscal discipline. In response, the lira recovered ground lost when Erdogan earlier said high interest rates will not boost the economy.
Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer
