Erdogan says Turkey battling trap of high interest rates, inflation, forex rate

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Parliament in Ankara, Turkey, October 28, 2020. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is in a “historic struggle” against those seeking to corner the country into a trap of high interest rates, inflation and exchange rates, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, a day after he replaced his finance minister.

Turkey would overcome political obstacles to continue to work on improving economic growth, employment and exports, he told a ceremony to commemorate Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founding father of the country.