Erdogan says Turkey working to lower rates to appropriate levels

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a meeting with EU Council President Charles Michel in Brussels, Belgium March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday Turkey was working to bring interest rates down to “appropriate” levels for markets and he called on Turks, who have snapped up hard currencies at record levels, to convert their savings to lira.

Turkey’s central bank last month hiked its key rate by 475 points to 15% to contain a record lira fall and double-digit inflation. Erdogan said he expects foreign investing in Turkish assets to ramp up.

In an address after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan also said he will bring promised economic and judicial reforms to parliament after budget talks conclude.