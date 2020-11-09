Turkey's Erdogan accepts finance minister Albayrak's resignation - presidency

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, accompanied by Energy Minister Berat Albayrak, attends a funeral ceremony for police officer Hasim Usta who was killed in Saturday's blasts, in Istanbul, Turkey, December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has accepted the resignation of his finance minister and son-in-law Berat Albayrak, the Turkish presidency said on Monday, more than 24 hours after Albayrak’s surprise announcement.

Albayrak said on Sunday he was resigning for health reasons, a day after Erdogan appointed former finance minister Naci Agbal to replace former central bank chief Murat Uysal. [nL8N2HV4RI]

“As a result of the evaluation by our president, Finance and Treasury Minister Berat Albayrak’s request to resign has been accepted,” the presidency’s Communications Directorate in a statement, adding that Erdogan admired what it said were Albayrak’s successes in his two-year tenure as finance minister.