Turkey's Erdogan says indicators shows swift economic recovery underway

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that all leading indicators in the third quarter showed that a swift economic recovery is underway, as the country rebounds from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a speech at the reopening of parliament, Erdogan said Turkey aimed to have a V-shaped recovery and close the year with positive growth and he believed GDP will grow more than a targeted 5.8% next year.