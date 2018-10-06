FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 6, 2018 / 8:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey's Erdogan threatens to fine "opportunists" who raise prices

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Turkey will impose fines on “opportunists” who use volatility in the foreign exchange rate to raise prices, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

“We will not abandon our people to the mercy of opportunists,” Erdogan told members of his ruling AK Party at a retreat on the outskirts of Ankara.

Erdogan urged Turks on Tuesday to report stores that had imposed unusual price hikes during the currency crisis, and said authorities would raid those businesses if necessary. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Andrew Heavens)

