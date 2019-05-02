Erdogan says cenbank fx reserves comments seek to create negativity on Turkey

ISTANBUL, May 2 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday “insincere” comments which have been made regarding recent falls in central bank foreign currency reserves were aimed at creating negative sentiment towards Turkey.
He made the comment in a speech to business people in Ankara. Falls in the central bank’s forex reserves have contributed towards negative sentiment in financial markets in recent weeks.
Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ezgi Erkoyun