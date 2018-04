ANKARA, April 11 (Reuters) - Those attacking Turkey’s economy will not succeed, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, as the Turkish lira hit a series of all-time lows earlier in the day.

“There are games being played on our economy... We have thwarted them and will continue to thwart them. I call to those attacking our economy: You will not succeed,” he said in a speech at a ceremony in Ankara. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)