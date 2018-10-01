FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018 / 11:55 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Erdogan says Turkey will overcome attacks on economy

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday fluctuations in the lira do not reflect economic reality and Turkey was on the verge of overcoming what he described as attacks on the economy.

In a speech to a new session of parliament, Erdogan also said Turkey’s economy was rebalancing. He said he hoped that strained relations with the United States, which led Washington to impose sanctions and raise tariffs, would improve soon.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker, Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu Writing by Dominic Evans Editing by Daren Butler

