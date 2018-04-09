Turkey needs to lower interest rates to "save" investors, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, April 9 (Reuters) - Turkey needs to lower interest rates to save investors from the burden of high borrowing costs and allow them to invest easily, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

The comments from Erdogan - a self-described “enemy” of interest rates - came as the lira currency touched another record low on Monday. The lira has been battered by concerns about monetary policy in recent weeks. Erdogan made the comment in a speech in Ankara to announce a package of investment incentives to boost growth. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by David Dolan)