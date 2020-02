ANKARA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Turkey’s economic activity will hopefully grow more than a targeted 5% in 2020, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, as the country leaves behind the impacts of three quarters of year-on-year contraction to mid-2019.

Speaking in Ankara, Erdogan also said that the government maintains its determination to lower interest rates and inflation. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen)