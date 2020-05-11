Bonds News
May 11, 2020 / 5:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey will foil financial plotters, Erdogan says

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 11 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday those who tried to plot against the Turkish economy using foreign financial institutions would be foiled.

Erdogan’s comment, which followed a weekly cabinet meeting, came after Turkey’s BDDK bank regulator dropped a trading ban imposed last week on UBS, Citigroup and BNP Paribas because they have fulfilled foreign exchange obligations promptly, according to a BDDK letter sent to banks on Monday. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below