Turkey will foil financial plotters, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, May 11 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday those who tried to plot against the Turkish economy using foreign financial institutions would be foiled.

Erdogan’s comment, which followed a weekly cabinet meeting, came after Turkey’s BDDK bank regulator dropped a trading ban imposed last week on UBS, Citigroup and BNP Paribas because they have fulfilled foreign exchange obligations promptly, according to a BDDK letter sent to banks on Monday. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Gareth Jones)