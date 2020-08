ISTANBUL, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he hopes market interest rates will fall further in order to make investments in the country easier.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan said the Turkish banking sector’s short forex position did not pose a risk and the non-performing loan ratio was at a sustainable level. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Chris Reese)