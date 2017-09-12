Turkey's Erdogan says will pressure banks to open access to credit - media

ISTANBUL, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he will push banks to open access to credit for investors and to pull their interest rates down, Milliyet newspaper and other media reported on Tuesday.

“We will pressure the banks, especially state banks. We will pave the way for investors to access credit easily,” Erdogan told reporters on his way back from a trip to Kazakhstan.

Erdogan, a fierce opponent of high interest rates, has frequently criticised what he says are the banks’ high rates and called for the lenders to ease the borrowing process.

“Prime Minister (Binali) Yildirim and I will speak with the relevant banks and tell them to pull their interest rates down”, he added. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)