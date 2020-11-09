Turkey's new cenbank chief briefed Erdogan on economy, former deputy PM attended -sources

FILE PHOTO - Turkey's Finance Minister Naci Agbal is pictured during an interview with Reuters in Ankara, Turkey, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s newly-installed central bank chief Naci Agbal briefed President Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday, sources familiar with the matter said, adding that former deputy prime minister Nurettin Canikli also attended the meeting to provide technical details.

The meeting came on the same day as the shock resignation of of Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, who cited health reasons. A day earlier Erdogan appointed Agbal to replace former bank chief Murat Uysal. No reason was given for the move, but officials said the depreciation in the lira was to blame.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Servet Bayindir, member of the presidency’s economic policies council, also attended the briefing, which came after Agbal held talks with banking sector executives earlier on Sunday.

One source said Agbal held separate meetings with the head of the BDDK banking watchdog as well as economists about developments in the economy.