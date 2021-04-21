UPDATE 1-'Wrong from head to toe' - Turkey's Erdogan lambasts opposition over FX sales

(Adds quotes, details)

ANKARA, April 21 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the opposition was “wrong from head to toe” about central bank sales of foreign currency, saying the country was fighting a “triangle of evil” of interest rates, inflation and exchange rates.

The lira dipped some 1% to 8.2050 against the dollar as Erdogan spoke, hitting its weakest level since the start of last week, as investors remain uneasy about economic policy after he abruptly fired the central bank governor last month.

Erdogan told lawmakers from his AK Party that growing political attacks over the central bank’s sales of $128 billion in foreign currency via state banks in 2019 and 2020 were based on falsehoods, including the figure itself.

“We carried out a battle...against the triangle of evil of interest rates-exchange rates-inflation in the economy,” Erdogan said in parliament, attacking the main opposition CHP party for inflating the amount sold.

“Neither the figure, nor the meaning attached to that figure and the campaign being run over that figure are correct,” he said. “They are wrong from head to toe, utter ignorance.”

Erdogan said that in the last two years the central bank had used around $30 billion to finance the current account deficit, $31 billion was recorded in capital outflows, and customers had bought $54 billion worth of forex and gold.

A month ago, Erdogan sacked the central bank’s hawkish and well-respected governor, Naci Agbal, sparking a market selloff as investors feared rapid rate cuts. But the new governor left rates unchanged last week. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Hugh Lawson)