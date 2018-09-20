FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 9:56 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkish exports seen at $170 bln in 2018 - presentation

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Turkish exports are seen at $170 billion in 2018 and will gradually increase to $204.4 billion in 2021, the text of a presentation by Finance Minister Berat Albayrak showed on Thursday.

It showed imports were seen at $236 billion in 2018 and rising to $244 billion in 2019. The foreign trade deficit is seen at $66 billion by end-2018 and at $62 billion in 2019. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun, David Dolan, Can Sezer and Ebru Tuncay Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen and Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Daren Butler)

