Turkey to lower finance costs, cut dependence on imports, minister says

ISTANBUL, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Turkey will lower financing costs and cut dependence on imports, Industry Minister Mustafa Varank said on Tuesday, as it aims to rein in costs for investment and production and tame double-digit inflation.

Varank was speaking at an event in Istanbul where Finance Minister Berat Albayrak was due to announce a programme to fight inflation. Annual inflation last month surged to nearly 25 percent last month. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)