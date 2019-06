ISTANBUL, June 11 (Reuters) - Turkey’s decision this year to inject its state banks with capital shows Ankara’s will to support the financial sector and limits the risk for a rating downgrade, credit rating agency Fitch said on Tuesday.

In a conference call, Fitch also said it sees weaker growth in the Turkish banking sector this year compared to previous years. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)