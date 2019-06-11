High dollarisation of deposits in Turkish banks could pressure forex liqudity - Fitch

ISTANBUL, June 11 (Reuters) - The high level of deposit dollarisation in Turkish banks could put pressure on the lenders’ foreign exchange liquidity in the event of a forex deposit outflow, credit rating agency Fitch said on Tuesday.

If the Turkish central bank’s reserves are used for intervention on exchange rates, that could present a concern, the credit rating agency told a conference call about the Turkish economy. It also added that it predicted a worsening of non-performing loans (NPL) ratio in the Turkish banking sector, which stood at 4.1% at the end of April.