Financials
June 11, 2019 / 2:02 PM / in 2 hours

High dollarisation of deposits in Turkish banks could pressure forex liqudity - Fitch

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 11 (Reuters) - The high level of deposit dollarisation in Turkish banks could put pressure on the lenders’ foreign exchange liquidity in the event of a forex deposit outflow, credit rating agency Fitch said on Tuesday.

If the Turkish central bank’s reserves are used for intervention on exchange rates, that could present a concern, the credit rating agency told a conference call about the Turkish economy. It also added that it predicted a worsening of non-performing loans (NPL) ratio in the Turkish banking sector, which stood at 4.1% at the end of April.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below