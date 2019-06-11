Corrections News
June 11, 2019 / 1:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-U.S. sanctions on Turkey would have 'significant impact' on lira sentiment -Fitch

1 Min Read

(Corrects name of speaker on Fitch call)

ISTANBUL, June 11 (Reuters) - Any U.S. sanctions on Turkey would have a “significant impact” on sentiment around the Turkish lira, credit rating agency Fitch said on Tuesday, as ties are strained between the two NATO allies over Ankara’s planned purchase of a Russian missile defense system.

In a conference call, Paul Gamble, senior director and head of emerging Europe at Fitch Ratings, also said it expected the Turkish economy to contract by 1.1% in 2019, including negative growth in the second quarter.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below