CORRECTED-U.S. sanctions on Turkey would have 'significant impact' on lira sentiment -Fitch

ISTANBUL, June 11 (Reuters) - Any U.S. sanctions on Turkey would have a “significant impact” on sentiment around the Turkish lira, credit rating agency Fitch said on Tuesday, as ties are strained between the two NATO allies over Ankara’s planned purchase of a Russian missile defense system.

In a conference call, Paul Gamble, senior director and head of emerging Europe at Fitch Ratings, also said it expected the Turkish economy to contract by 1.1% in 2019, including negative growth in the second quarter.