Turkey intervening against rise of some food prices - minister

ANKARA, June 21 (Reuters) - Turkey has intervened to halt the rising costs of some food products, including potatoes and onions, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said on Thursday, adding the government would continue to do so.

In an interview on broadcaster NTV, Zeybekci said Turkey would also allow the import of some food products and that the amount and origin of the imports had already been determined.

Unprocessed food groups led the uptick in annual food inflation, the central bank said in the minutes of its last monetary policy meeting, adding that the annual processed food inflation remained on a downward trend. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)