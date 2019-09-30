Turkey revises growth forecasts for 2019, 2020

ANKARA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Turkey’s economy is expected to grow 0.5% in 2019 and 5% in 2020, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Monday, revising last year’s forecast of 2.3% growth for this year and 3.5% in the next.

Presenting the government’s medium-term economic programme, Albayrak said leading indicators point to a recovery in economic activity as of the third quarter. The growth forecast for 2021 was unchanged at 5%, the same as that for 2022. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu, Ezgi Erkoyun and Daren Butler Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Dominic Evans)