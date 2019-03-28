Turkish finance minister says locals begin converting forex holdings to lira

ISTANBUL, March 28 (Reuters) - Turkey’s finance minister said on Thursday locals have begun converting foreign currency holdings to Turkish lira, and he believes the conversion of foreign currency deposits to lira will accelerate.

Speaking to Turkish broadcaster NTV, Berat Albayrak said the current ratio of forex deposits in the banking sector of around 50 percent was not unprecedented.

Total forex deposits and funds, including precious metals, of Turkish local individuals and institutions hit a record high of $179.3 billion in the week to March 22, data from the central bank showed on Thursday. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Sarah Dadouch, Editing by William Maclean)