ISTANBUL, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has become chairman of the country’s sovereign wealth fund company and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak has become deputy chairman, decisions published in the Official Gazette said on Wednesday.

The presidential decisions also said that Zafer Sonmez had been appointed as general manager of the fund. (Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Editing by Daren Butler)