Turkish GDP growth seen at 0.3% this year, 5.8% in 2021 - finance minister

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish economy is seen growing 0.3% this year as the economy starts recovering from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Tuesday, adding that the economy was expected to grow 5.8% in 2021.
In his presentation on the government’s new medium-term programme, Albayrak said the economy could contract by 1.5% this year in the worst case scenario.
Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Jonathan Spicer; Writing by Ece Toksabay
