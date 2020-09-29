Turkish GDP growth seen at 0.3% this year, 5.8% in 2021 - finance minister

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak attends a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey, April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish economy is seen growing 0.3% this year as the economy starts recovering from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Tuesday, adding that the economy was expected to grow 5.8% in 2021.

In his presentation on the government’s new medium-term programme, Albayrak said the economy could contract by 1.5% this year in the worst case scenario.