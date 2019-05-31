Turkish economy shrinks 2.6% in Q1 as recession bites

ISTANBUL, May 31 (Reuters) - The Turkish economy contracted 2.6% year-on-year in the first quarter, about in line with expectations as the official data reinforced the country’s slide into recession after last year’s currency crisis.

The major emerging market economy has a track record of more than 5% growth but has been hit by a 36% tumble in the lira’s value against the dollar since the end of 2017. A Reuters poll forecast an annual shrinkage of 2.5% in the latest quarter.

Compared to the previous quarter, first quarter GDP expanded a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 1.3%, the Turkish Statistical Institute data showed.