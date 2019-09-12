Bonds News
September 12, 2019 / 3:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkish economy will post positive annual growth in 2019 - Albayrak

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Thursday that he believes Turkey’s economy will post a positive annual growth in 2019, adding that data may show a record-high rolling current account balance in July.

Turkey’s economy contracted a less-than-expected 1.5% in the second quarter of the year. A Reuters poll last month pointed to zero growth in 2019.

Turkey’s 12-month cumulative current account recorded a surplus in June for the first time in nearly 17 years. A Reuters poll on Wednesday pointed to the current account recording a surplus $1.24 billion in July. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer, Can Sezer and Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Dominic Evans)

