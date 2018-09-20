FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 20, 2018 / 8:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkish GDP growth seen at 3.8 pct in 2018, 2.3 pct in 2019 - presentation

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Turkey cut its 2018 and 2019 growth forecasts to 3.8 and 2.3 percent respectively in its new medium-term programme on Thursday, data in the finance minister’s presentation showed, revising them down from a previous 5.5 percent.

At a presentation to unveil Turkey’s new medium-term economic programme, Finance Mininster Berat Albayrak also said economic growth for 2020 was seen at 3.5 percent. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and David Dolan; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.