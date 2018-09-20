Turkish GDP growth seen at 3.8 pct in 2018, 2.3 pct in 2019 - presentation

ANKARA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Turkey cut its 2018 and 2019 growth forecasts to 3.8 and 2.3 percent respectively in its new medium-term programme on Thursday, data in the finance minister’s presentation showed, revising them down from a previous 5.5 percent.

At a presentation to unveil Turkey’s new medium-term economic programme, Finance Mininster Berat Albayrak also said economic growth for 2020 was seen at 3.5 percent. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and David Dolan; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler)