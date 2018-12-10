Market News
Turkish GDP growth slows to 1.6 percent in Q3, below forecasts

ISTANBUL, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Turkish economy expanded 1.6 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2018, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday, below a forecast of 2.0 percent growth in a Reuters poll.

Growth had been expected to fall as high inflation and the effects of a currency crisis take a toll on the economy.

Third quarter GDP shrank a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 1.1 percent from the previous quarter, the data showed. The data also showed the economy had expanded 5.3 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, revised from a previously reported 5.2 percent. (Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)

