Turkey's Erdogan repeats call for citizens to convert forex, gold holdings

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called on Turks to convert their foreign exchange and gold holdings through financial institutions as a “win-win” strategy for the country and themselves, after an overhaul of the central bank sent the lira down nearly 12% in a week.

Erdogan’s replacement of former governor Naci Agbal with Sahap Kavcioglu, who supports the president’s view that high interest rates lead to high inflation, led to market turmoil amid concerns Turkey may return to unorthodox economic policies, including imposing capital controls to protect its currency.