Goldman Sachs cuts Turkey 2021 growth forecast to 5.5% year-on-year

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs cut its Turkey 2021 economic growth projection to 5.5% year-on-year on Monday from a previous estimate of 6.0%, citing the latest 2020 GDP data coming in below forecasts.
Data out earlier on Monday showed Turkey’s economy grew 5.9% in the fourth quarter and 1.8% in 2020 as a whole.
“The downside surprise today mechanically implies a lower growth forecast for 2021,” Murat Unur wrote in a note to clients.
“Nevertheless, it also shows that the moderation in household consumption began a quarter earlier than we expected so the normalization we factored in for 2021Q1 now appears too large.”
