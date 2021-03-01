Goldman Sachs cuts Turkey 2021 growth forecast to 5.5% year-on-year

FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed in the reception of Goldman Sachs in Sydney, Australia, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs cut its Turkey 2021 economic growth projection to 5.5% year-on-year on Monday from a previous estimate of 6.0%, citing the latest 2020 GDP data coming in below forecasts.

Data out earlier on Monday showed Turkey’s economy grew 5.9% in the fourth quarter and 1.8% in 2020 as a whole.

“The downside surprise today mechanically implies a lower growth forecast for 2021,” Murat Unur wrote in a note to clients.

“Nevertheless, it also shows that the moderation in household consumption began a quarter earlier than we expected so the normalization we factored in for 2021Q1 now appears too large.”