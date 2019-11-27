Bonds News
November 27, 2019 / 5:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Finance minister says Turkey will record 4-5% growth in Q4 - Anadolu

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Wednesday that Turkey’s economy will grow 4-5% in the last quarter of 2019, the state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.

Growth expectation for the third quarter was around 1%.

“If December continues at this pace as well, Turkey is going towards a last quarter where it will grow around 4-5%,” Anadolu quoted him as saying.

Turkey’s economy contracted year-on-year in the last quarter of 2018 and the first two quarters of this in the wake of a currency crisis that saw the lira lose nearly 30% of its value against the dollar last year.

The Turkish Statistics Institute is expected to announce the third quarter growth figures next Monday. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below