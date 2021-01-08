Turkey's economy seen regaining some pace in 2021 after slump

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s economy is expected to emerge this year from a prolonged slump and grow as much as 4% annually, propelled by resurgent consumer demand as the coronavirus pandemic ebbs, according to government officials, top businesses and analysts.

The $760-billion economy is seen to have have narrowly avoided a contraction in 2020 due to a burst of cheap lending in the first half of the year that masked fallout from the coronavirus, which has surged again in recent months.

Virus-related curfews and restaurant closures, along with high interest rates meant to tackle double-digit inflation will limit growth in coming months.

Yet compared to the sluggish 2020, the economy should grow this year on the back of retail sales, manufacturing and a jump in foreign investment in Turkish assets since November when the government named a new central bank chief and finance minister.

Haluk Burumcekci, of Istanbul-based Burumceki Consulting, said the leadership overhaul and promise of economic reforms created a window to battle inflation after years well above a 5% target. It currently stands nearly three times that level.

“Even with low credit growth, it will not be difficult for the economy to grow 4% this year,” he said. “We made a very good start to this year adopting steps to create a market friendly environment.”

Turkey’s economy - the largest situated between Italy and India - was accustomed to regular 5% annual growth until a currency crisis in mid-2018. Since then it has averaged 0.5% on a roller-coaster of recession, recovery and pandemic.

An economic policymaker told Reuters a big trade imbalance and high inflation remain risks this year. But he added credit needs to strike a balance, after loan growth soared some 50% last year in an aggressive state-backed push.

“Economic growth may be around 3-4% in 2021 due to the base effect,” of comparing to last year’s slump, said the official, who requested anonymity. “Risk management of the banking system must also be monitored carefully.”

Economic prospects will depend on how successful is new Central Bank Governor Naci Agbal in lowering inflation from nearly 15%, where it is expected to stay for the next few months before only gradually dipping toward year end.

The bank has hiked its key rate by 6.75 percentage points to 17% since November, putting a brake on the economic rebound.

Goldman Sachs analysts are somewhat bullish on the lira, which is rising after a 20% drop last year. But they warned investors to pull back if the bank cuts rates too quickly and adopts “an unsustainable pro-growth bias once again”.

Investors have questioned Turkey’s monetary independence especially since 2018, when inflation soared above 25%. President Tayyip Erdogan has long urged lower rates and ousted past bank chiefs over policy disagreements - though in November he pledged a new market-friendly era.

“It will take time to build trust in the economy,” said Simone Kaslowski, chairman of TUSIAD, Turkey’s largest business group, which forecasts 4% annual growth in 2021.

“We have a long way to go when it comes to the battle against inflation ... and we will go through a period where we will have to waive economic growth,” he said.