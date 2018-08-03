FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2018 / 8:31 AM / in 2 hours

Turkey's growth should managed with budget discipline, Albayrak says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Sustainable and healthy growth should be managed simultaneously with budget discipline, Turkey’s finance and treasury minister said on Friday, adding that steps would also be taken to deepen capital markets and increase funding instruments.

Berat Albayrak, who is also President Tayyip Erdogan’s son-in-law, made the comments in an interview with broadcaster NTV. He said discussions have started on up to 30 percent savings within many of Turkey’s ministries. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Dominic Evans; Writing by David Dolan, Editing by Ece Toksabay)

